NC State, Virginia keep previously scheduled 2026 football date

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that NC State and Virginia would keep their previously scheduled 2026 date after moving the game to Charlottesville earlier in June.

The game, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, will remain in Week Zero after the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee approved a waiver for the date. ESPN will televise the contest, slated to kick off at 3:30 from Scott Stadium.

The waiver was necessary because the game was originally scheduled to be played in Brazil. NCAA rules allow games played in foreign countries to be played in Week Zero. The ACC has announced that this will be a conference contest.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES