NC State schedules home-and-home football series with Kansas State for 2027, 2032

NC State and Kansas State will square off in a home-and-home football series in 2027 and 2028, it was reported Friday.

WRAL television in Raleigh reported that the contract stipulates the first game of the series will be slated for Sept. 25, 2027, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The return date is set for Sept. 18, 2032, at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

The schools have played just once — a 28-19 K-State decision in the 2023 Pop Tarts Bowl.

NC State will host NC A&T (Sept. 11) and travel to Texas Tech (Sept. 18) to join K-State in the non-league slate in 2027. No other dates have been set for 2032. K-State has home dates with South Dakota (Sept. 4) and Georgia Southern (Sept. 11) in 2027. No other non-league dates appear on the docket for the Wildcats in 2032.

