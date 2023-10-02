NC State, Louisiana Tech adjust football game date in 2024

The NC State Wolfpack and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have adjusted the date of their football game in 2024, FBSchedules.com has learned.

NC State and Louisiana Tech were previously scheduled to meet on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. According to a copy of an amendment obtained from North Carolina State University via a public records request, the two schools will now meet one week later on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

As part of the agreement to change the 2024 game date, NC State will pay Louisiana Tech an additional $50,000 guarantee for the game, which brings the total guarantee amount to $350,000.

The 2024 NC State-Louisiana Tech contest is part of a three-game series that began in 2021 in Raleigh. The Wolfpack won that contest, 34-27.

The third and final game of the three-game series was originally scheduled for Sept. 6, 2025, but that game was rescheduled a couple of years ago and will now be played on Sept. 2, 2034 at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La.

In their only other gridiron meeting, NC State defeated Louisiana Tech 40-14 on Aug. 31, 2013 in Raleigh.

NC State is scheduled to open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 at home against the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Wolfpack will then face the Tennessee Volunteers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., and will later host the Northern Illinois Huskies on Sept. 28.

Louisiana Tech opens their 2024 campaign at home against the Nicholls Colonels on Aug. 31. After visiting NC State, the Wolfpack will host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sept. 21 before visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks on Nov. 23.