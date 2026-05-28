NBC Sports announces 2026 Big Ten college football TV schedule

NBC Sports has announced its 2026 Big Ten college football TV schedule, which features 11 games set for the first four weeks of the season, including Week Zero.
Big Ten football on NBC this season kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29 when USC hosts San Jose State at 3:00pm ET, with television coverage via NBC and streaming via Peacock.
Week 1 action begins on Thursday, September 3 with Minnesota hosting Illinois. That game will be a Peacock exclusive at 8:00pm ET.
Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC this season will debut on Saturday, September 5 with Michigan hosting Western Michigan in Ann Arbor. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET and it will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.
The next day (Sunday, Sept. 6), NBC closes out Week 1 with a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock — Washington State at Washington at 4:00pm ET, followed by Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in Green Bay at 7:30pm ET.
Two additional Big Ten Saturday Night contests were also announced — Iowa will host Iowa State in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series on Saturday, September 12, followed by Notre Dame hosting Michigan State in Week 3 (September 19). Both games will air on NBC and Peacock at 7:30pm ET.
Below is the complete list of college football games announced for NBC this season, including a total of five Big Ten Saturday Night contests.
NBC Sports College Football Schedule 2026
* All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 29
San Jose State at USC – 3pm, NBC/Peacock
Thursday, Sept. 3
Eastern Illinois at Minnesota – 8pm, Peacock
Saturday, Sept. 5
Western Michigan at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 6
Washington State at Washington – 4pm, NBC/Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 6
Wisconsin at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Sept. 12
Rice at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Sept. 12
Iowa State at Iowa – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Sept. 19
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin – 12:30pm, Peacock
Saturday, Sept. 19
Southern Illinois at Illinois – 2pm, Peacock
Saturday, Sept. 19
Western Kentucky at Indiana – 4pm, Peacock
Saturday, Sept. 19
Michigan State at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Oct. 10
Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 7
Miami at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 14
Boston College at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 21
SMU at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Friday, Nov. 27
Minnesota at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
- College Football Schedule (FBS)
- College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)
The Week 0 USC game and Week 1 Sunday Apple Cup game are interesting because it seems like the B10 is trying to mollify NBC by throwing it bones. Possibly because it’s restricted in the B10 games it may show in primetime after Daylight Savings ends. Then again, NBC isn’t showing a B10-owned game in Week 3 (3 not-very-compelling OOC games on Peacock instead). Or this could possibly be part of a quid pro quo to get NBC to commit to picking USC@PSU for primetime (making it a certainty that it would be the White Out game).
BTW, you might want to make it clear that this isn’t the full NBC CFB schedule; NBC will show 1 B10 conference game (almost) every week after conference play starts as well.
NBC got an extra game as part of selling the B1GCG to Fox. I’m assuming that’s either the Apple Cup or SJSU-USC, probably the latter.
I fully support Michigan Wolverines hosting two games under the light at “The Big House” & looking forward week 1 cupcake game vs Western Michigan on NBC.
Nice schedule, although no Wolverines or Ducks or Huskies, so NO reason to take time off from work.