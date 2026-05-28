NBC Sports announces 2026 Big Ten college football TV schedule

NBC Sports has announced its 2026 Big Ten college football TV schedule, which features 11 games set for the first four weeks of the season, including Week Zero.

Big Ten football on NBC this season kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29 when USC hosts San Jose State at 3:00pm ET, with television coverage via NBC and streaming via Peacock.

Week 1 action begins on Thursday, September 3 with Minnesota hosting Illinois. That game will be a Peacock exclusive at 8:00pm ET.

Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC this season will debut on Saturday, September 5 with Michigan hosting Western Michigan in Ann Arbor. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET and it will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

The next day (Sunday, Sept. 6), NBC closes out Week 1 with a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock — Washington State at Washington at 4:00pm ET, followed by Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in Green Bay at 7:30pm ET.

Two additional Big Ten Saturday Night contests were also announced — Iowa will host Iowa State in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series on Saturday, September 12, followed by Notre Dame hosting Michigan State in Week 3 (September 19). Both games will air on NBC and Peacock at 7:30pm ET.

Below is the complete list of college football games announced for NBC this season, including a total of five Big Ten Saturday Night contests.

NBC Sports College Football Schedule 2026

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 29

San Jose State at USC – 3pm, NBC/Peacock

Thursday, Sept. 3

Eastern Illinois at Minnesota – 8pm, Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 5

Western Michigan at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 6

Washington State at Washington – 4pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 6

Wisconsin at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 12

Rice at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 12

Iowa State at Iowa – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 19

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin – 12:30pm, Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 19

Southern Illinois at Illinois – 2pm, Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 19

Western Kentucky at Indiana – 4pm, Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 19

Michigan State at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Oct. 10

Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 7

Miami at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 14

Boston College at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 21

SMU at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Friday, Nov. 27

Minnesota at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES