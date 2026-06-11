Navy releases 2029 non-conference football schedule

The Navy Midshipmen have released their 2026 non‑conference football schedule, highlighted by matchups against Air Force, Army, Notre Dame, and Ohio State.

Navy is slated to open the 2029 season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, September 1. The meeting will be the sixth all‑time between the programs and the first since a 34-17 Buckeye victory in Annapolis in 2014.

The Midshipmen begin their annual quest for the Commander‑in‑Chief’s Trophy on Saturday, October 20, when they host the Air Force Falcons at Navy‑Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Navy edged Air Force 34-31 last season at home, though the Falcons still lead the all‑time series 34-24.

Navy captured the Commander‑in‑Chief’s Trophy last season, marking its second straight title and 18th overall.

The Midshipmen will travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, October 27 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame leads the all‑time series 82‑13‑1 and has won eight consecutive meetings.

Navy’s final non‑conference game of the 2029 campaign will be the 129th Army-Navy Game, scheduled for Saturday, December 8 at a site to be announced. Navy defeated Army 17-16 last season at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., and has now won three of the last five meetings. The Midshipmen lead the historic rivalry 64‑55‑7.

Looking ahead to 2026, Navy is set to open the season on Saturday, September 5 at home in Annapolis against the Towson Tigers. One week later, on September 12, the Midshipmen will begin American Conference play on the road against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Future Navy Football Schedules