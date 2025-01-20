National Championship Game: Ohio State-Notre Dame kickoff time, TV/streaming

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

Ohio State and Notre Dame will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Ohio State and Notre Dame last met during the 2023 regular-season in South Bend, Ind., which was the second game of a home-and-home series that began a year earlier in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes won both contests and currently hold a 6-2 advantage in the overall series.

The Buckeyes, the No. 8 seed in the playoff, advanced to the National Championship Game following victories over No. 9 Tennessee in a first round game at home, 42-17, No. 1 Oregon in the Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, 41-21, and No. 5 Texas in the Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, 28-14.

Notre Dame comes into the game as the No. 7 seed and the home team. The Fighting Irish defeated No. 10 Indiana in a home first round game, 27-17, No. 2 Georgia in the Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, 23-10, and No. 6 Penn State in the Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, 27-24.

Chris Fowler will call the play-by-play for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game. Kirk Herbstreit will provide analysis, while Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will report from the sidelines.

College football fans looking to watch the Ohio State-Notre Dame football game tonight can find the main telecast on ESPN.

ESPN will also offer a MegaCast for the College Football Playoff National Championship, which will feature special viewing options on ESPN2 (Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show), ESPNU (Command Center), ESPNews (Skycast), ESPN Deportes (Spanish Language), and ESPN3 (Hometown Radio, Skycast, All-22, and halftime bands).

MegaCast details for the College Football Playoff National Championship pic.twitter.com/Pc7wnSOpoM — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) January 13, 2025

The College Football National Championship will also be streamed live via WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Streaming viewers will need an active subscription with a cable or satellite provider to access the broadcast.

National Championship Game

Matchup: (8) Ohio State vs. (7) Notre Dame

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Time: 7:30pm ET

TV: ESPN

Crew: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath (reporters)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

