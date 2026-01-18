National Championship Game: Indiana-Miami kickoff time, TV/streaming

The Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes are set to meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.

The title game is set for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., with kickoff scheduled for 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the programs, with the series currently tied 1-1. Indiana claimed a 28-14 win in 1964, while Miami answered two years later with a 14-7 victory. Both matchups were played in Miami.

Indiana, the No. 1 seed, reached the championship game with emphatic postseason wins: a 38-3 rout of No. 9 Alabama in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl and a 56-22 victory over No. 5 Oregon in the CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Miami enters as the No. 10 seed and the designated visiting team. The Hurricanes earned their spot with a 10-3 road win over No. 7 Texas A&M in the first round, a 24-14 upset of No. 2 Ohio State in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, and a 31-27 triumph over No. 6 Ole Miss in the CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Chris Fowler will call the play-by-play for the Indiana-Miami game. Kirk Herbstreit will provide analysis, while Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will report from the sidelines.

College football fans looking to watch the Indiana-Miami football game Monday night can find the main telecast on ESPN.

ESPN will also offer a MegaCast for the College Football Playoff National Championship, which will feature special viewing options on ESPN2 (Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show), ESPNU (Film Room), ESPNews (Skycast), ESPN Deportes (Spanish Language), and other options.

The College Football National Championship will also be streamed live via WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Streaming viewers will need an active subscription with a cable or satellite provider, or a subscription to ESPN Unlimited in order to access the broadcast.

National Championship Game

Matchup: (10) Miami vs. (1) Indiana

Location: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Monday, Jan. 19, 2026

Time: 7:30pm ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Crew: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath (reporters)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

