National championship game 2022: Georgia-Alabama kickoff time, TV, stream

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to play in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 10.

Georgia and Alabama will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24 earlier this season in the 2021 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, Ga. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs come into the game as the top-ranked and third-ranked teams, respectively.

Chris Fowler will call the play-by-play for the Georgia-Alabama game. Kirk Herbstreit will provide analysis, while Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will report from the sidelines.

College football fans looking to watch the Georgia-Alabama football game tonight can find the main telecast on ESPN.

ESPN will also offer a Megacast for the Georgia-Alabama game, which will feature special viewing options on ESPN2 (film room with Jimbo Fisher), ESPNU (Command Center), ESPNews (Skycast), SEC Network (Georgia & Alabama hometown radio), and ESPN3 (Radio, Skycast, All-22, and halftime bands).

The Georgia-Alabama game will also be streamed live via WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Streaming viewers will need an active subscription with a cable or satellite provider to access the broadcast. Additionally, you can access a free live stream via a free trial from providers such as fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, and YouTube TV.

National Championship 2022

Matchup: (3) Georgia vs. (1) Alabama

(3) Georgia vs. (1) Alabama Location: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Ind. Date: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 Time: 8:00pm ET

8:00pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Crew: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath (reporters)

Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath (reporters) Tickets: Buy Tickets

Football Schedules

