Murray State releases 2025 football schedule

The Murray State Racers have released their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests overall.

Murray State opens the 2025 season with four consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on the road against the ETSU Buccaneers on Saturday, Aug. 30. The Racers then open their home slate at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Ky., against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Sept. 6.

Back-to-back road trips conclude the non-conference slate, as the Racers will visit the Georgia State Panthers on Sept. 13 and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Sept. 20.

Following a bye week, Murray State opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) play on the road against South Dakota on Oct. 4. Other road conference opponents include Youngstown State on Oct. 25, Northern Iowa on Nov. 8, and Indiana State on Nov. 22.

MVFC opponents slated to visit Roy Stewart Stadium in 2025 include Illinois State on Oct. 11, South Dakota State on Oct. 18, Southern Illinois on Nov. 1, and North Dakota on Nov. 15.

Below is Murray State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Murray State Football Schedule

08/30 – at ETSU

09/06 – Southeastern Louisiana

09/13 – at Georgia State

09/20 – at Jacksonville State

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – at South Dakota*

10/11 – Illinois State*

10/18 – South Dakota State*

10/25 – at Youngstown State*

11/01 – Southern Illinois*

11/08 – at Northern Iowa*

11/15 – North Dakota*

11/22 – at Indiana State*

* MVFC contest.

Murray State finished the 2024 season 1-11 overall and 0-8 in MVFC play. It was the first season under head coach Jody Wright.