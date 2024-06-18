Murray State, ETSU schedule football series for 2025, 2028

The Murray State Racers and ETSU Buccaneers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2028 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with East Tennessee State University was obtained from Murray State University via a state open records request. The contract was executed on August 28, 2023.

In the first game of the series, Murray State will travel to face ETSU at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The series will conclude three seasons later when the Racers host the Buccaneers at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028.

Murray State and ETSU have met 21 times on the gridiron, but not since a 34-21 Racers victory in Murray on Oct. 21, 1978. The series between the two schools, which began in 1958, is currently all square at 9-9-3.

The Murray State Racers have tentatively completed their non-conference schedule in 2025 with the addition of ETSU. Since 2025 is a 12-game season for the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), teams can schedule an additional non-conference opponent.

Following the season opener at ETSU, Murray State will host the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Sept. 6 before playing consecutive road contests at the Georgia State Panthers on Sept. 13 and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Sept. 20.

ETSU now has all four of its non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2025 season as well. Also on the docket for the Buccaneers are back-to-back road trips at the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 6 and the West Georgia Wolves on Sept. 13. A home contest against the Elon Phoenix on Sept. 20 concludes ETSU’s non-conference slate.

