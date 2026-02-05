Murray State announces 2026 football schedule

The Murray State Racers have announced their 2026 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests overall.

The Racers open the season at home on Aug. 27 against Eastern Illinois before heading to Murfreesboro on Sept. 5 to face Middle Tennessee. Murray State returns to Roy Stewart Stadium on Sept. 12 to host Valparaiso, then travels to Oklahoma State on Sept. 19 for its lone FBS opponent of the season. The team is idle on Sept. 26.

Missouri Valley Football Conference (MFC) play begins Oct. 3 with a road trip to defending MVFC champion South Dakota State. The Racers then host back‑to‑back league games, welcoming South Dakota on Oct. 10 and Northern Iowa on Oct. 17.

Murray State returns to the road the following week, visiting Illinois State on Oct. 24 before hosting Indiana State on Oct. 31. The Racers then play consecutive road games at North Dakota on Nov. 7 and Southern Illinois on Nov. 14.

The regular season concludes Nov. 21 with a home matchup against Youngstown State.

Below is Murray State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Murray State Football Schedule

08/27 – Eastern Illinois

09/05 – at Middle Tennessee

09/12 – Valparaiso

09/19 – at Oklahoma State

09/26 – OFF

10/03 – at South Dakota State*

10/10 – South Dakota*

10/17 – Northern Iowa*

10/24 – at Illinois State*

10/31 – Indiana State*

11/07 – at North Dakota*

11/14 – at Southern Illinois*

11/21 – Youngstown State*

* MVFC contest.

Murray State finished the 2025 season 1-11 overall and 1-7 in MVFC play. It was the second season under head coach Jody Wright, who is now 2-22 at the school.