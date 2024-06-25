Murray State adds Presbyterian to 2027 football schedule

The Murray State Racers have added the Presbyterian Blue Hose to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Presbyterian College was obtained from Murray State University via a state open records request.

Murray State will host Presbyterian at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Racers will pay the Blue Hose a $140,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Murray State and Presbyterian, a member of the Pioneer Football League (PFL), first met on the gridiron last season on Sept. 2 at Roy Stewart Stadium. The Racers defeated the Blue Hose in that season-opening contest, 41-10.

With the addition of Presbyterian, Murray State has tentatively completed its 2027 non-conference slate. The Racers are also scheduled to host the Austin Peay Governors on Sept. 11 and travel to face the Kentucky Wildcats on Sept. 18 that season.

Murray State’s Missouri Valley Football Conference opponents for the 2027 season have not yet been announced.

Murray State is the first known non-conference opponent for Presbyterian in 2027.

