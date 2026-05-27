Mountain West football schedule: 2026 National TV package announced

The Mountain West football schedule national TV package for the 2026 season has been announced, which features 62 games on CBS, CBS Sports Network, and the FOX networks.
The national slate for the Mountain West begins in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29 with North Dakota State hosting Jacksonville State at 5:30pm ET on CBSSN and UNLV hosting Memphis at 10:00pm ET on FOX.
Mountain West Conference play begins on Saturday, September 5 (Week 1) with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors hosting the UNLV Rebels. The game will be televised by The CW at 9:00pm ET.
The following Mountain West football games were moved to Fridays in 2026:
- Wyoming at San Jose State (Oct. 9)
- Air Force at Wyoming (Oct. 23)
- New Mexico at Nevada (Nov. 6)
- UTEP at Air Force (Nov. 20)
- Air Force at New Mexico (Nov. 27)
- North Dakota State at San Jose State (Nov. 27)
The 2026 Mountain West Football Championship Game, scheduled for Friday, December 4, will be televised by FOX at 9:00pm ET. The game will be hosted by the team with the best winning percentage in conference play.
Per the release, “…remaining FOX Sports kick times and outlets will be determined during the regular season (generally a 12-day window). Additional regional/local/school broadcasts will be announced in the coming weeks.”
Listed below are the Mountain West TV games that were announced on May 27.
Mountain West football schedule: 2026 National TV package
*All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 29
San Jose State at USC – 3pm, NBC/Peacock
Jax State at North Dakota State – 5:30pm, CBSSN
Hawaii at Stanford – 7pm, ACCN
Memphis at UNLV – 10pm, FOX
Friday, Sept. 4
San Jose State at Eastern Michigan – 6:30pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 5
Duquesne at Air Force – 1pm, MW+
NIU at Iowa – 4:15pm, BTN
Wyoming at Colorado State – 6pm, USA
UNLV at Hawaii* – 9pm, The CW
Central Michigan at New Mexico – 10pm, FS1
Western Kentucky at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Fordham at North Dakota State – TBA, The CW or MW+
UTEP at Oklahoma – TBA, SECN+
Saturday, Sept. 12
UNLV at North Texas – 3:45pm, ESPNU
Northern Colorado at Wyoming – 4pm, MW+
Illinois State at NIU – 7pm, MW+
Texas Southern at UTEP – 9pm, MW+
North Dakota State at Air Force* – 10pm, FS1
Montana State at Nevada – 10:30pm, The CW
New Mexico State at Hawaii – TBA, MW+
Mercyhurst at New Mexico – TBA, MW+
Cal Poly at San Jose State – TBA, MW+
Saturday, Sept. 19
Wyoming at Central Michigan – 1pm, ESPN+
UTEP at Michigan – 3:30pm, BTN
Nevada at MTSU – 7pm, ESPN+
New Mexico at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ESPN2
North Dakota State at Sacramento State – 10:30pm, ESPN
Fresno State at San Jose State – 11pm, FS1
NIU at Arizona – 10:30pm, TNT
Saturday, Sept. 26
Hawaii at Wyoming* – 3pm, The CW
New Mexico at New Mexico State – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Oregon State at UTEP – 9pm, MW+
Air Force at Nevada* – TBA, FOX network
NIU at Georgia State – TBA, TBA
UNLV at Akron – TBA, ESPN network
Saturday, Oct. 3
Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Cal at UNLV – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Wyoming at North Dakota State* – 3:30pm, The CW
San Jose State at Hawaii* – TBA, MW+
UTEP at New Mexico* – TBA, MW+
Friday, Oct. 9
Wyoming at San Jose State* – 9pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 10
North Dakota State at UNLV* – 7pm, The CW
Air Force at NIU* – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Nevada at UTEP* – TBA, FOX network
Hawaii at Arizona State – TBA, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 17
NIU at Wyoming* – 3:30pm, The CW
UNLV at Air Force* – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Nevada at North Dakota State* – 7pm, CBSSN
New Mexico at Hawaii* – TBA, FOX network
San Jose State at UTEP* – TBA, MW+
Friday, Oct. 23
Air Force at Wyoming* – 9pm, The CW
Saturday, Oct. 24
Hawaii at NIU* – TBA, MW+
San Jose State at Nevada* – TBA, MW+
North Dakota State at New Mexico* – TBA, The CW or MW+
Saturday, Oct. 31
UConn at Air Force – 3pm, MW+
UTEP at North Dakota State* – 3:30pm, MW+
NIU at UNLV* – 10:30pm, CBSSN
New Mexico at San Jose State* – TBA, MW+
Nevada at UCLA – TBA, TBA
Friday, Nov. 6
New Mexico at Nevada* – 9pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 7
Air Force at Army – 7:30pm, CBS
Wyoming at UNLV* – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Hawaii at UTEP* – TBA, FOX network
NIU at San Jose State* – TBA, MW+
Saturday, Nov. 14
San Jose State at Air Force* – 7pm, CBSSN
UNLV at New Mexico* – 7:30pm, The CW
North Dakota State at Hawaii* – 11pm, The CW
Wyoming at UTEP* – TBA, FOX network
Nevada at NIU* – TBA, MW+
Friday, Nov. 20
UTEP at Air Force* – 8pm, The CW
New Mexico at Wyoming* – 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 21
NIU at North Dakota State* – 4pm, The CW
UNLV at San Jose State* – 7pm, CBSSN
Hawaii at Nevada* – TBA, FOX network
Friday, Nov. 27
North Dakota State at San Jose State – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Air Force at New Mexico* – 4:30pm, The CW
Saturday, Nov. 28
Nevada at UNLV* – 9pm, CBSSN
Sacramento State at Hawaii – TBA, MW+
UTEP at NIU* – TBA, MW+
UConn at Wyoming – TBA, FOX network
Friday, Dec. 4
MW Football Championship Game – 9pm, FOX
* Mountain West game.