Mountain West football schedule: 2026 National TV package announced

The Mountain West football schedule national TV package for the 2026 season has been announced, which features 62 games on CBS, CBS Sports Network, and the FOX networks.

The national slate for the Mountain West begins in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29 with North Dakota State hosting Jacksonville State at 5:30pm ET on CBSSN and UNLV hosting Memphis at 10:00pm ET on FOX.

Mountain West Conference play begins on Saturday, September 5 (Week 1) with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors hosting the UNLV Rebels. The game will be televised by The CW at 9:00pm ET.

The following Mountain West football games were moved to Fridays in 2026:

Wyoming at San Jose State (Oct. 9)

Air Force at Wyoming (Oct. 23)

New Mexico at Nevada (Nov. 6)

UTEP at Air Force (Nov. 20)

Air Force at New Mexico (Nov. 27)

North Dakota State at San Jose State (Nov. 27)

The 2026 Mountain West Football Championship Game, scheduled for Friday, December 4, will be televised by FOX at 9:00pm ET. The game will be hosted by the team with the best winning percentage in conference play.

Per the release, “…remaining FOX Sports kick times and outlets will be determined during the regular season (generally a 12-day window). Additional regional/local/school broadcasts will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Listed below are the Mountain West TV games that were announced on May 27.

Mountain West football schedule: 2026 National TV package

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 29

San Jose State at USC – 3pm, NBC/Peacock

Jax State at North Dakota State – 5:30pm, CBSSN

Hawaii at Stanford – 7pm, ACCN

Memphis at UNLV – 10pm, FOX

Friday, Sept. 4

San Jose State at Eastern Michigan – 6:30pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 5

Duquesne at Air Force – 1pm, MW+

NIU at Iowa – 4:15pm, BTN

Wyoming at Colorado State – 6pm, USA

UNLV at Hawaii* – 9pm, The CW

Central Michigan at New Mexico – 10pm, FS1

Western Kentucky at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Fordham at North Dakota State – TBA, The CW or MW+

UTEP at Oklahoma – TBA, SECN+

Saturday, Sept. 12

UNLV at North Texas – 3:45pm, ESPNU

Northern Colorado at Wyoming – 4pm, MW+

Illinois State at NIU – 7pm, MW+

Texas Southern at UTEP – 9pm, MW+

North Dakota State at Air Force* – 10pm, FS1

Montana State at Nevada – 10:30pm, The CW

New Mexico State at Hawaii – TBA, MW+

Mercyhurst at New Mexico – TBA, MW+

Cal Poly at San Jose State – TBA, MW+

Saturday, Sept. 19

Wyoming at Central Michigan – 1pm, ESPN+

UTEP at Michigan – 3:30pm, BTN

Nevada at MTSU – 7pm, ESPN+

New Mexico at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ESPN2

North Dakota State at Sacramento State – 10:30pm, ESPN

Fresno State at San Jose State – 11pm, FS1

NIU at Arizona – 10:30pm, TNT

Saturday, Sept. 26

Hawaii at Wyoming* – 3pm, The CW

New Mexico at New Mexico State – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Oregon State at UTEP – 9pm, MW+

Air Force at Nevada* – TBA, FOX network

NIU at Georgia State – TBA, TBA

UNLV at Akron – TBA, ESPN network

Saturday, Oct. 3

Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Cal at UNLV – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Wyoming at North Dakota State* – 3:30pm, The CW

San Jose State at Hawaii* – TBA, MW+

UTEP at New Mexico* – TBA, MW+

Friday, Oct. 9

Wyoming at San Jose State* – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 10

North Dakota State at UNLV* – 7pm, The CW

Air Force at NIU* – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Nevada at UTEP* – TBA, FOX network

Hawaii at Arizona State – TBA, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 17

NIU at Wyoming* – 3:30pm, The CW

UNLV at Air Force* – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Nevada at North Dakota State* – 7pm, CBSSN

New Mexico at Hawaii* – TBA, FOX network

San Jose State at UTEP* – TBA, MW+

Friday, Oct. 23

Air Force at Wyoming* – 9pm, The CW

Saturday, Oct. 24

Hawaii at NIU* – TBA, MW+

San Jose State at Nevada* – TBA, MW+

North Dakota State at New Mexico* – TBA, The CW or MW+

Saturday, Oct. 31

UConn at Air Force – 3pm, MW+

UTEP at North Dakota State* – 3:30pm, MW+

NIU at UNLV* – 10:30pm, CBSSN

New Mexico at San Jose State* – TBA, MW+

Nevada at UCLA – TBA, TBA

Friday, Nov. 6

New Mexico at Nevada* – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 7

Air Force at Army – 7:30pm, CBS

Wyoming at UNLV* – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Hawaii at UTEP* – TBA, FOX network

NIU at San Jose State* – TBA, MW+

Saturday, Nov. 14

San Jose State at Air Force* – 7pm, CBSSN

UNLV at New Mexico* – 7:30pm, The CW

North Dakota State at Hawaii* – 11pm, The CW

Wyoming at UTEP* – TBA, FOX network

Nevada at NIU* – TBA, MW+

Friday, Nov. 20

UTEP at Air Force* – 8pm, The CW

New Mexico at Wyoming* – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 21

NIU at North Dakota State* – 4pm, The CW

UNLV at San Jose State* – 7pm, CBSSN

Hawaii at Nevada* – TBA, FOX network

Friday, Nov. 27

North Dakota State at San Jose State – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Air Force at New Mexico* – 4:30pm, The CW

Saturday, Nov. 28

Nevada at UNLV* – 9pm, CBSSN

Sacramento State at Hawaii – TBA, MW+

UTEP at NIU* – TBA, MW+

UConn at Wyoming – TBA, FOX network

Friday, Dec. 4

MW Football Championship Game – 9pm, FOX

* Mountain West game.

Mountain West Football Schedule