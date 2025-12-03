Mountain West Championship Game: 2025 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The Mountain West Championship Game for 2025 is set with the Boise State Broncos hosting the UNLV Rebels. The game will be played on Friday, Dec. 5 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

UNLV finished the 2025 regular-season 6-2 in Mountain West Conference action, along with the Boise State Broncos, New Mexico Lobos, and San Diego State Aztecs. As a result, the championship game participants were selected as follows:

Because all four teams did not meet this season, the tie was broken by a composite average of nationally recognized metrics: Connelly SP+, ESPN SOR, KPI and SportSource rankings. UNLV led the foursome with a composite average of 45.50, followed by Boise State at 47.75. With the two participants determined, the tiebreaker reverted to head-to-head to determine the host, with the Broncos earning the right to host the championship due to their 56-31 win over the Rebels in Boise on Oct. 18. San Diego State finished third in the group with a composite average of 51.00 and New Mexico had a composite average of 54.75.

UNLV will be making its third consecutive and third overall appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game. The Rebels fell to the Broncos in both previous contests, 44-20 in 2023 and 21-7 in 2024.

Boise State will be making its league-best ninth overall and fourth consecutive appearance in the Mountain West Championship. The Broncos won the last two championship games against UNLV at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also claimed the title in 2014, 2017, and 2019. Losses for the Broncos came in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

UNLV and Boise State last met on the gridiron in Boise earlier this season on October 18. The Broncos defeated the Rebels in that contest, 56-31, which was their tenth-consecutive victory in the series.

Brett McMurphy of On3 projects UNLV to play the Washington Huskies in the Bucked Up LA Bowl hosted by Gronk, while Boise State is projected to play the Western Michigan Broncos in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

Mountain West Championship Game: 2025 matchup

Matchup: UNLV at Boise State

Site: Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID

Date: Friday, Dec. 5, 2025

Time: 8:00pm ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOXSports.com/FOX One

Crew: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), and Alexa Landestoy (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

