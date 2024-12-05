Mountain West Championship Game: 2024 matchup, kickoff time, TV

The Mountain West Championship Game for 2024 is set with the Boise State Broncos hosting the UNLV Rebels. The game will be played on Friday, Dec. 6 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Boise State finished the 2024 regular-season undefeated in Mountain West Conference action at 7-0 (11-1 overall). That conference record earned the 10th-ranked Broncos the right to host the championship game.

Boise State will be making its league-best eighth appearance in the Mountain West Championship. The Broncos won the championship game last season against UNLV at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also claimed the title in 2014, 2017, and 2019. Losses for the Broncos came in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

UNLV punched its ticket to the Mountain West Championship with a 38-14 win over in-state rival Nevada on Saturday. The Rebels finished with a 6-1 conference record (10-2 overall), as did the Colorado State Rams (6-1 MW). Since UNLV and Colorado State did not face each other during the regular-season, the tie was broken by virtue of UNLV’s ranking by the College Football Playoff (currently No. 20).

UNLV will be making its second appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game after dropping their inaugural contest last season against Boise State in Las Vegas, 44-20.

UNLV and Boise State last met on the gridiron in Las Vegas earlier this season on October 25. The Broncos defeated the Rebels in that contest, 29-24, which was their eighth-consecutive victory in the series.

A win for Boise State will put them into the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff and could earn them a top four seed and first-round bye. If the Rebels pull off an upset, they would claim the CFP spot and as the lowest-ranked playoff team, would claim the No. 12 seed.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network projects UNLV to defeat Boise State and advance to the College Football Playoff to face No. 5 Notre Dame in a first round game in South Bend, Ind. Boise State is projected to play California in the LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk.

Mountain West Championship Game

Matchup: (20) UNLV at (10) Boise State

Site: Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID

Date: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

Time: 8:00pm ET

TV: FOX

Crew: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), and Allison Williams (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

