Mountain West announces revised 2026 football opponents

The Mountain West Conference football opponents have been revised for the 2026 season, the conference announced Tuesday.

Beginning with the 2026 season, the Mountain West adds the North Dakota State Bison (FCS), Northern Illinois Huskies (MAC), and UTEP Miners (CUSA). Teams departing the conference include Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State.

North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, and UTEP will join returning members Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV, and Wyoming in a new ten-team lineup for 2026. Each league member will play four home and four road conference games, for a total of eight league matchups, in addition to four non-conference opponents.

The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 4 or Saturday, Dec. 5 and will feature the two conference members with the highest winning percentage in league action.

Listed below are the revised opponents for each Mountain West team for the 2026 season. The complete Mountain West football schedule for 2026 will be announced in the coming weeks.

2026 Mountain West Football Opponents

AIR FORCE FALCONS

HOME: North Dakota State, San José State, UNLV, UTEP

AWAY: Nevada, New Mexico, NIU, Wyoming

HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

HOME: New Mexico, North Dakota State, San José State, UNLV

AWAY: Nevada, NIU, UTEP, Wyoming

NEVADA WOLF PACK

HOME: Air Force, Hawai‘i, New Mexico, San José State

AWAY: NIU, North Dakota State, UNLV, UTEP

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

HOME: Air Force, North Dakota State, UNLV, UTEP

AWAY: Hawai‘i, Nevada, San José State, Wyoming

NORTH DAKOTA STATE BISON

HOME: Nevada, NIU, UTEP, Wyoming

AWAY: Air Force, Hawai‘i, New Mexico, UNLV

NORTHERN ILLINOIS HUSKIES

HOME: Air Force, Hawai‘i, Nevada, UTEP

AWAY: North Dakota State, San José State, UNLV, Wyoming

SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS

HOME: New Mexico, NIU, UNLV, Wyoming

AWAY: Air Force, Hawai‘i, Nevada, UTEP

UNLV REBELS

HOME: Nevada, NIU, North Dakota State, Wyoming

AWAY: Air Force, Hawai‘i, New Mexico, San José State

UTEP MINERS

HOME: Hawai‘i, Nevada, San José State, Wyoming

AWAY: Air Force, New Mexico, NIU, North Dakota State

WYOMING COWBOYS

HOME: Air Force, Hawai‘i, New Mexico, NIU

AWAY: North Dakota State, San José State, UNLV, UTEP