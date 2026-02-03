Mountain West announces new media rights deal with CBS, FOX, The CW

The Mountain West Conference has agreed to a new multi-year media rights agreement with CBS Sports, FOX Sports, The CW Network, and Kiswe, the league announced Tuesday.

The Mountain West’s agreements with CBS Sports, FOX Sports, and Kiswe begin with the 2026-27 and extend for six years through the 2031‑32 season. The deal with the CW Network also begins this fall and runs for five years through the 2030-31 season.

“The partnerships with CBS Sports, FOX Sports, The CW Network, and Kiswe represent the broadest media distribution plan in the Conference’s history, delivering unprecedented national linear visibility coupled with a creative and comprehensive digital presence,” said Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. “Aligning with three nationally recognized broadcast media partners and marquee streaming platforms powered by Kiswe’s expertise ensures that our student‑athletes showcase their athletic excellence, academic achievements, personal stories, and the pride they bring to their universities.”

Financial details of the new agreement were not revealed. The package will provided visibility for Mountain West football and other league sports across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.

“The Mountain West has been a valued partner for more than two decades, and we’re proud that CBS Sports will continue to showcase the conference’s marquee games across our platforms, including the MW Basketball Championships,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President of Programming, CBS Sports. “This new agreement further elevates our multiplatform college football portfolio and adds even more depth to our robust college basketball lineup.”

FOX Sports will continue to broadcast the annual Mountain West Football Championship Game through the length of the deal. Overall, Mountain West football will be broadcast by CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX One, and The CW.

“The Mountain West remains a mainstay of FOX Sports’ extensive college sports portfolio, and we are thrilled to highlight the conference’s stellar competition, passionate fan bases, and talented student-athletes,” said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports. “Highlighted by the Mountain West football championship on FOX, we’re excited to continue elevating the conference on the biggest stages in sports.”

“The addition of the Mountain West to the CW Sports lineup strengthens our position as a top destination for premier college sports,” said Mike Perman, Senior Vice President of Sports, The CW Network. “We are excited to partner with the conference and bring these universities into homes across the country every week, combining our maximum national reach with our local affiliate impact to showcase these athletic programs and their student-athletes.”

Below are selected football-specific details for each network from the Mountain West release:

CBS SPORTS

CBS Sports Network will feature 15 regular-season Mountain West football games, with at least one game broadcast annually on CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+.

FOX SPORTS

FOX retains exclusive rights to the Mountain West Football Championship Game, which it has broadcast over the past six years, and will feature 12 regular-season Mountain West football games annually on FOX, FS1, and FS2. Twenty regular-season men’s basketball games are slated for FOX, FS1, and FS2 annually.

THE CW

The CW will debut its coverage of the Mountain West in 2026-27 with an annual package of 13 regular-season football games.

MW APP/KISWE

The Mountain West will also launch an enhanced direct-to-consumer streaming service in July 2026, developed in partnership with Kiswe. The new platform will complement the Conference’s linear television agreements and will be the exclusive streaming platform for all athletics content across all 21 Conference-sponsored sports that are not distributed on national linear television.

The enhanced MW App will introduce new features designed to deliver a transformative user experience. The MW App will transition from a free model to a premium subscription service that advances the MW’s mission to showcase each school’s content with quality, stability, and revenue growth, supporting long-term innovation.

Beginning in July 2026, the MW App will introduce two pricing tiers, available through both monthly and annual subscription plans. Subscribers will gain access to:

Over 1,000 live regular‑season and postseason events annually

On-demand full‑game replays

Media day broadcasts

Video podcasts and original programming

Game highlights, features, and more

Mountain West Football Schedule