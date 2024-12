Mountain West announces 2025 football opponents

The Mountain West Conference football opponents have been set for the 2025 season, the conference announced Tuesday.

The 2025 Mountain West league schedule will consist of 48 matchups. Each Mountain West team will play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents.

The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 5 or Saturday, Dec. 6 and will feature the two conference members with the highest winning percentage in league action.

Listed below are the opponents for each Mountain West team for the 2025 season. The complete Mountain West football schedule for 2025 will be announced in the coming months.

2025 Mountain West Football Opponents

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Home: Boise State, Hawaii, New Mexico, Wyoming

Away: Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Home: Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, UNLV

Away: Air Force, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Home: Air Force, Fresno State, Hawaii, UNLV

Away: Boise State, New Mexico, San Diego State, Wyoming

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Home: Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State, Wyoming

Away: Boise State, Colorado State, Hawaii, San Jose State

HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

Home: Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, Wyoming

Away: Air Force, Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Home: Boise State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV

Away: Fresno State, New Mexico, Utah State, Wyoming

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Home: Colorado State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Away: Air Force, Boise State, San Jose State, UNLV

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Home: Boise State, Colorado State, San Jose State, Wyoming

Away: Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico

SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS

Home: Air Force, Fresno State, Hawaii, New Mexico

Away: Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State, Wyoming

UNLV REBELS

Home: Air Force, Hawaii, New Mexico, Utah State

Away: Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada, Wyoming

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Home: Air Force, Boise State, Nevada, San Jose State

Away: Fresno State, Hawaii, New Mexico, UNLV

WYOMING COWBOYS

Home: Colorado State, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV

Away: Air Force, Fresno State, Hawaii, San Diego State