Morgan State, Towson extend football series through 2031 season

The Morgan State Bears and Towson Tigers have extended their home-and-home football series through the 2031 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Morgan State University was obtained from Towson University via a state of Maryland Public Information Act request.

Back in 2021, Morgan State and Towson announced that their football rivalry game, dubbed “The Battle for Greater Baltimore”, had been extended through the 2027 season.

According to the copy of the contract we obtained that was executed in August 2023, the two schools have added dates for the 2028 season through the 2031 season. Towson will host Morgan State at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md., on Sept. 9, 2028 and Sept. 7, 2030.

The games at Morgan State’s Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md., are slated for Sept. 8, 2029 and Sept. 6, 2031.

The Battle for Greater Baltimore is set to be played this season on Saturday, Sept. 7, with Towson hosting Morgan State at Johnny Unitas Syadium.

Morgan State and Towson first met on the gridiron in 1979 and have played 28 times overall. Towson has won six consecutive games in the series, most recently in 2023, and currently holds a 22-6 advantage over the Bears.

Morgan State-Towson Football Series

Sept. 7, 2024 – at Towson

Sept. 6, 2025 – at Morgan State

Sept. 19, 2026 – at Towson

Sept. 4, 2027 – at Morgan State

Sept. 9, 2028 – at Towson

Sept. 8, 2029 – at Morgan State

Sept. 7, 2030 – at Towson

Sept. 6, 2031 – at Morgan State

