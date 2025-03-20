Morgan State, Miles College to meet in 2025 Circle City Classic

The Morgan State Bears and Miles College Golden Bears will meet in the 2025 Circle City Classic, according to the official athletics website of Morgan State.

Morgan State and Miles College will square off on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, has a seating capacity of 63,000.

The Circle City Classic is an annual college football game that debuted in 1984 and features two historically black colleges/universities (HBCUs). In last seasons matchup, North Carolina Central defeated Norfolk State, 37-10.

Morgan State is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), while Miles College competes in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) in Division II. The 2025 matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Morgan State is slated to kickoff the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the South Alabama Jaguars. In other non-conference action, Morgan State will host Towson and Virginia-Lynchburg and will travel to play Toledo and Georgetown.

In MEAC play this fall, Morgan State will host Delaware State and North Carolina Central and will visit Howard, South Carolina State, and Norfolk State.

