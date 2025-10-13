Morgan State adds three opponents to future football schedules

The Morgan State Bears have added three opponents to their future non-conference football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for each game were obtained from Morgan State University via a state open records request. Morgan State is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Overall, Morgan State has added five future football games against three different opponents. The Bears will face Villanova and Sacred Heart in home-and-home series, and will also play a guarantee game at Richmond.

Below are details on all five games added by Morgan State:

Villanova Wildcats

Morgan State and Villanova were contracted to begin a home-and-home series on Aug. 30, 2025 in Baltimore, Md., but the game was not included on either team’s schedule this season. Per the contract, the schools are slated to meet at Villanova on Sept. 12, 2026.

Richmond Spiders

Morgan State has scheduled a single game on the road against the Richmond Spiders at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in Richmond, Va., on Sept. 4, 2027. The Bears will receive a $125,000 guarantee for the game, per the copy of the contract.

Sacred Heart Pioneers

Morgan State has scheduled a home-and-home series with the Sacred Heart Pioneers, an FCS Independent. The series will begin at Campus Filed in Fairfield, Conn., on Sept. 11, 2027 and will conclude at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore on Sept. 2, 2028.

—

Future Morgan State Football Schedules