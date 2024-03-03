Morgan State adds Merrimack to 2024 football schedule

The Morgan State Bears have added the Merrimack Warriors to their 2024 football schedule, according to Morgan State’s official athletics website.

Morgan State released their 2024 football schedule last month, but it only included 11 contests. Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) schools usually play 11 games per season, but can schedule a 12th game in 2024 and 2025 because the period starting with the Thursday before Labor Day and ending with the final Saturday in November contains 14 Saturdays.

Morgan State will host Merrimack at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md., Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Morgan State competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Merrimack, who competed in the Northeast Conference from 2019 through 2023, will begin play as an FCS Independent this season.

The Bears are scheduled to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 in the Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic against the Hampton Pirates at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Merrimack now has 10 scheduled contests for the 2024 season. The Warriors are scheduled to open their Independent slate on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Air Force Falcons.

