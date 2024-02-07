Morgan State releases 2024 football schedule

The Morgan State Bears have released their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and a neutral-site contest.

Morgan State will play its entire non-conference slate on the front half of its schedule, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 in the Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic against the Hampton Pirates at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Next, the Bears travel for two more contests, first visiting the Towson Tigers in Towson, Md., on Sept. 7 before traversing to Athens, Ohio, to take on the Ohio Bobcats on Sept. 14.

Morgan State opens its home slate at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md., on Sept. 21 against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons. The Bears then travel to take on the Stony Brook Seawolves in Stony Brook, N.Y., on Sept. 28 before returning to Baltimore to host the Lincoln (PA) Lions for Homecoming on Oct. 5.

Morgan State opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 26 on the road against North Carolina Central. The lone remaining MEAC road opponent for Morgan State in 2024 is Delaware State on Nov. 9.

MEAC foes slated to visit Hughes Stadium include Norfolk State on Nov. 2, South Carolina State on Nov. 16, and Howard on Nov. 23.

Although FCS teams can play 12 games in 2024, Morgan State only has 11 games currently on their schedule. The Bears have open dates on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19, one of which could be filled with a 12th opponent at a later date.

Below is Morgan State’ complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Morgan State Football Schedule

08/31 – Hampton (in Harrison, NJ)

09/07 – at Towson

09/14 – at Ohio

09/21 – Virginia-Lynchburg

09/28 – at Stony Brook

10/05 – Lincoln (PA)

10/12 – TBA or OFF

10/19 – TBA or OFF

10/26 – at NC Central*

11/02 – Norfolk State*

11/09 – at Delaware State*

11/16 – SC State*

11/23 – Howard*

* MEAC contest.

Morgan State finished the 2023 season 4-6 overall and 3-2 in MEAC play. The Bears are entering their third season under head coach Damon Wilson, who has an 8-13 overall record at the school.