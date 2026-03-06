Morehead State releases 2026 football schedule

The Morehead State Eagles have released their 2026 football schedule, which features five home games and 11 contests overall.

The Eagles open the season on September 5 at home against Kentucky Christian at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Ky., which was previously unannounced. The team then begins a two‑week road stretch, traveling to Austin Peay on September 12 and Western Illinois on September 19.

Morehead State is idle on September 26 before returning to Jayne Stadium on October 3 to begin Pioneer Football League (PFL) play against Valparaiso. The Eagles then embark on consecutive conference road games, visiting Dayton on October 10 and Davidson on October 17.

The team returns to Morehead on October 24 to host Stetson for Homecoming, followed by another home matchup on October 31 against Drake as the Eagles reach the midpoint of their conference slate.

Morehead State then travels to Marist on November 7 before returning home for its final regular‑season appearance at Jayne Stadium on November 14 against Presbyterian.

The regular season concludes on November 21 with a road trip to Butler, closing a schedule that sends the Eagles on the road for two of their final three Pioneer League contests.

Below is Morehead State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Morehead State Football Schedule

08/29 – OFF

09/05 – Kentucky Christian

09/12 – at Austin Peay

09/19 – at Western Illinois

09/26 – OFF

10/03 – Valparaiso*

10/10 – at Dayton*

10/17 – at Davidson*

10/24 – Stetson*

10/31 – Drake*

11/07 – at Marist*

11/14 – Presbyterian*

11/21 – at Butler*

* Pioneer League contest.

Morehead State finished the 2025 season 6-6 overall and 4-4 in Pioneer Football League play. It was the second season for the Eagles under the guidance of Jason Woodman, who now holds a 13-11 overall record.