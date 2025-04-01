Morehead State releases 2025 football schedule

The Morehead State Eagles have released their 2025 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

Morehead State opens the 2025 season with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning at home at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Allen Yellow Jackets, a Division II team.

The Eagles then travel for back-to-back road tilts against the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, Sept. 6 and the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The Eagles wrap up the non-conference portion of their 2025 schedule on Sept. 20 at home against the Kentucky Christian Knights, who compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The game with Kentucky Christian was previously unannounced.

Morehead State begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play on the road on Sept. 27 against the Presbyterian Blue Hose. Other PFL road opponents for Morehead State include Stetson on Oct. 11, Valparaiso on Oct. 25, and Drake on Nov. 22.

PFL opponents slated to visit Jayne Stadium this fall include Dayton on Oct. 4, Marist on Oct. 18, Davidson on Nov. 1, and Butler on Nov. 8.

Below is Morehead State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Morehead State Football Schedule

08/30 – Allen

09/06 – at Illinois State

09/13 – at Austin Peay

09/20 – Kentucky Christian

09/27 – at Presbyterian*

10/04 – Dayton*

10/11 – at Stetson*

10/18 – Marist*

10/25 – at Valparaiso*

11/01 – Davidson*

11/08 – Butler*

11/15 – OFF

11/22 – at Drake*

* Pioneer League contest.

Morehead State finished the 2024 season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in Pioneer Football League play. It was the first season for the Eagles under the guidance of Jason Woodman.