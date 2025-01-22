Morehead State adds Allen University to 2025 football schedule

The Morehead State Eagles have added the Allen University Yellow Jackets to their 2025 football schedule, according to AU’s official athletics website.

Morehead State will host Allen University at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game, which will be the season-opener for both schools, will also mark their first-ever gridiron meeting.

Allen University, located in Columbia, S.C., competes in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) in Division II. The Yellow Jackets play their home football games at Westwood High School Stadium in Blythewood, S.C.

Morehead State now has three known non-conference opponents on its 2025 football schedule. After opening the season at home against Allen, Morehead State will travel for consecutive road games against the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, Sept. 6 and the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Sept. 13.

With an eight-game Pioneer Football League (PFL) schedule, Morehead State can add one more non-conference opponent in 2025. Like the 2024 season, FCS teams can play an extra game for a total of 12 contests due to the calendar in 2025.

The Pioneer Football League schedule for 2025 has not yet been announced, but the slate should be revealed by the conference in the coming weeks. Last year, the schedule was revealed on February 6.

[h/t Fear the FCS]

Future Morehead State Football Schedules