Monumental Sports Network sets 2025 college football TV schedule

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) has announced its 2025 college football TV schedule, and it includes 11 games set for live broadcasts.
The live schedule kicks off in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 6:00pm ET with the Hampton Pirates hosting the Elizabeth City State Vikings. The scheduled also includes several tape-delayed broadcasts from HBCU GO.
“This year’s expanded college football schedule on Monumental Sports Network reflects the incredible momentum we’re seeing with both new and returning broadcast partners,” said Friday Abernethy, General Manager, MNMT. “Welcoming Hampton to the Monumental lineup alongside longtime partners like Towson, Richmond, and HBCU GO speaks to the growing trust and excitement around our platform. We’re proud to be deepening our commitment to college football in the DMV and we can’t wait to bring fans even more of the local teams they love.”
Approximately three million households in the network’s coverage area can watch local college football action on MNMT over the coming months. Fans in the D.C. area interested in watching the games can access all the action through their Pay TV subscription, on monumentalplus.com, or by downloading the state-of-the-art Monumental+ app on iOS, Amazon Prime Video, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung, X1, and Xfinity Xumo and using an eligible TV Everywhere log-in.
Below is the Monumental Sports Network TV schedule for the 2025 season. Note that all games listed for Sunday are tape-delayed broadcasts.
2025 MNMT college football TV schedule
*All times Eastern.
Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025
Jackson State at Hampton – 12pm, MNMT
Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025
Elizabeth City State at Hampton – 6pm, MNMT
Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025
Alabama A&M at Alcorn State – 11am, MNMT
Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025
Howard at Morehouse – 11am, MNMT
Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
VMI at Richmond – 2pm, MNMT
Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
Youngstown State at Towson – 6pm, MNMT
Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025
Bethune-Cookman at Edward Waters – 11am, MNMT
Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025
Florida A&M at Alabama State – 11am, MNMT
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
Norfolk State at Hampton – 4pm, MNMT
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
Elon at Towson – 4pm, MNMT2
Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025
Jackson State at Alabama A&M – 11am, MNMT
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
Monmouth at Towson – 2pm, MNMT
Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025
Florida A&M at NC Central – 11am, MNMT
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
Holy Cross at Richmond – 2pm, MNMT
Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025
Southern at Prairie View A&M – TBD
Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
Monmouth at Hampton – 2pm
Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025
Grambling at Jackson State – TBD
Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025
Texas Southern at Alcorn State – TBD
Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
Villanova at Towson – 1pm, MNMT
Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
Maine at Hampton – 1pm, MNMT2
Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M – TBD
Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
William & Mary at Hampton – 1pm, MNMT
Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025
CIAA Championship – TBD
Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M – TBD