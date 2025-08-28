Monumental Sports Network sets 2025 college football TV schedule

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) has announced its 2025 college football TV schedule, and it includes 11 games set for live broadcasts.

The live schedule kicks off in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 6:00pm ET with the Hampton Pirates hosting the Elizabeth City State Vikings. The scheduled also includes several tape-delayed broadcasts from HBCU GO.

“This year’s expanded college football schedule on Monumental Sports Network reflects the incredible momentum we’re seeing with both new and returning broadcast partners,” said Friday Abernethy, General Manager, MNMT. “Welcoming Hampton to the Monumental lineup alongside longtime partners like Towson, Richmond, and HBCU GO speaks to the growing trust and excitement around our platform. We’re proud to be deepening our commitment to college football in the DMV and we can’t wait to bring fans even more of the local teams they love.”

Approximately three million households in the network’s coverage area can watch local college football action on MNMT over the coming months. Fans in the D.C. area interested in watching the games can access all the action through their Pay TV subscription, on monumentalplus.com, or by downloading the state-of-the-art Monumental+ app on iOS, Amazon Prime Video, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung, X1, and Xfinity Xumo and using an eligible TV Everywhere log-in.

Below is the Monumental Sports Network TV schedule for the 2025 season. Note that all games listed for Sunday are tape-delayed broadcasts.

2025 MNMT college football TV schedule

*All times Eastern.

Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025

Jackson State at Hampton – 12pm, MNMT

Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025

Elizabeth City State at Hampton – 6pm, MNMT

Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025

Alabama A&M at Alcorn State – 11am, MNMT

Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025

Howard at Morehouse – 11am, MNMT

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

VMI at Richmond – 2pm, MNMT

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

Youngstown State at Towson – 6pm, MNMT

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Bethune-Cookman at Edward Waters – 11am, MNMT

Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

Florida A&M at Alabama State – 11am, MNMT

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Norfolk State at Hampton – 4pm, MNMT

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Elon at Towson – 4pm, MNMT2

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

Jackson State at Alabama A&M – 11am, MNMT

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

Monmouth at Towson – 2pm, MNMT

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025

Florida A&M at NC Central – 11am, MNMT

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Holy Cross at Richmond – 2pm, MNMT

Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025

Southern at Prairie View A&M – TBD

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Monmouth at Hampton – 2pm

Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025

Grambling at Jackson State – TBD

Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025

Texas Southern at Alcorn State – TBD

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Villanova at Towson – 1pm, MNMT

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Maine at Hampton – 1pm, MNMT2

Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M – TBD

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

William & Mary at Hampton – 1pm, MNMT

Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025

CIAA Championship – TBD

Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M – TBD

