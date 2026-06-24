Montana, UTRGV schedule 2030, 2031 home-and-home football series

The Montana Grizzlies and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2030 and 2031 seasons, both schools officially announced Wednesday.

The series will begin on Saturday, August 31, 2030, with Montana hosting UTRGV at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont. The Griz make the return trip the following season on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2031, at Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium in Edinburg, Texas.

“We are always looking to schedule great nonconference opponents, and UTRGV is definitely that,” Montana Director of Athletics Kent Haslam said. “They have done a great job building strong community support and have excellent facilities. We look forward to making the trip, and also welcoming the Vaqueros to Missoula.”

Montana and UTRGV have never squared off on the gridiron.

“We are extremely excited to sign a home and home agreement with Montana as this gives us an opportunity to compete against one of the top premier programs in the nation,” UTRGV Senior Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said. “As our program matures, this will give UTRGV football an opportunity to measure the progress we’ve made. Not only will our fans enjoy traveling to Missoula, but this series also gives our fans a marquee national FCS matchup at Vackar Stadium to open the 2031 season. Our aspiration is to build the same type of consistent national contender with incredible fan support as the University of Montana. Our program experienced a strong start in our inaugural season, and we look forward to continuing to grow before going head-to-head with the Griz in 2030 and 2031.”

These are the first confirmed non-conference games for Montana for both the 2030 and 2031 seasons.

The Grizzlies are the second non-league opponent for the Vaqueros in 2030, joining Texas State (Sept. 14). Montana is UTRGV’s first scheduled non-conference opponent in 2031.

Football Schedules