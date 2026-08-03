Montana State tops 2026 preseason Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll

The 2026 preseason Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Montana State Bobcats top the rankings.
Montana State, which won the FCS Championship last season, received all 57 first-place votes in the Stats Perform Top 25 Poll. The Bobcats are followed by Montana, South Dakota State, Illinois State, and Tarleton State.
UC Davis, Rhode Island, Villanova, Youngstown State, and North Dakota occupy spots 6 through 10, representing a mix of established playoff programs. Lehigh’s resurgence at No. 11 signals optimism in Bethlehem, while South Dakota, Stephen F. Austin, Tennessee Tech, and Abilene Christian form a competitive cluster in spots 12 through 15.
The back third of the poll highlights both tradition and upward momentum. Southern Illinois returns at No. 16, while Yale (18) and South Carolina State (24) bring Ivy and MEAC representation to a poll often dominated by the Missouri Valley and Big Sky. Mercer, Monmouth, UT Martin, Lamar, and Northern Arizona round out the preseason Top 25.
Listed below is the complete preseason Stats Perform Top 25 Poll (first place votes in parentheses).
1. Montana State (57)
2. Montana
3. South Dakota State
4. Illinois State
5. Tarleton State
6. UC Davis
7. Rhode Island
8. Villanova
9. Youngstown State
10. North Dakota
11. Lehigh
12. South Dakota
13. Stephen F. Austin
14. Tennessee Tech
15. Abilene Christian
16. Southern Illinois
17. Austin Peay
18. Yale
19. Southeastern Louisiana
20. Lamar
21. Mercer
22. Monmouth
23. UT Martin
24. South Carolina State
25. Northern Arizona
Others receiving points (schools listed on two or more ballots):
Idaho State 100, Western Carolina 75, Harvard 72, New Hampshire 61, Alabama State 59, Jackson State 48, Southern Utah 27, Prairie View A&M 25, West Georgia 25, UTRGV 20, Richmond 15, ETSU 12, Elon 11, Southeast Missouri 10, William & Mary 9, Delaware State 7, Drake 7, Furman 6
There could be Brawl Of The Wild Montana State-Montana in FCS Championship Game in addition last game of regular season.