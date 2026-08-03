Montana State tops 2026 preseason Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll

Nov 22, 2025; Missoula, MT, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Justin Lamson (8) celebrates with tight end Rocky Lencioni (89) and offensive lineman Braden Zimmer (72) after his rushing touchdown during the second half at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images

The 2026 preseason Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Montana State Bobcats top the rankings.

Montana State, which won the FCS Championship last season, received all 57 first-place votes in the Stats Perform Top 25 Poll. The Bobcats are followed by Montana, South Dakota State, Illinois State, and Tarleton State.

UC Davis, Rhode Island, Villanova, Youngstown State, and North Dakota occupy spots 6 through 10, representing a mix of established playoff programs. Lehigh’s resurgence at No. 11 signals optimism in Bethlehem, while South Dakota, Stephen F. Austin, Tennessee Tech, and Abilene Christian form a competitive cluster in spots 12 through 15.

The back third of the poll highlights both tradition and upward momentum. Southern Illinois returns at No. 16, while Yale (18) and South Carolina State (24) bring Ivy and MEAC representation to a poll often dominated by the Missouri Valley and Big Sky. Mercer, Monmouth, UT Martin, Lamar, and Northern Arizona round out the preseason Top 25.

Listed below is the complete preseason Stats Perform Top 25 Poll (first place votes in parentheses).

STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 POLL

1. Montana State (57)

2. Montana

3. South Dakota State

4. Illinois State

5. Tarleton State

6. UC Davis

7. Rhode Island

8. Villanova

9. Youngstown State

10. North Dakota

11. Lehigh

12. South Dakota

13. Stephen F. Austin

14. Tennessee Tech

15. Abilene Christian

16. Southern Illinois

17. Austin Peay

18. Yale

19. Southeastern Louisiana

20. Lamar

21. Mercer

22. Monmouth

23. UT Martin

24. South Carolina State

25. Northern Arizona

Others receiving points (schools listed on two or more ballots):

Idaho State 100, Western Carolina 75, Harvard 72, New Hampshire 61, Alabama State 59, Jackson State 48, Southern Utah 27, Prairie View A&M 25, West Georgia 25, UTRGV 20, Richmond 15, ETSU 12, Elon 11, Southeast Missouri 10, William & Mary 9, Delaware State 7, Drake 7, Furman 6

FCS Schedule