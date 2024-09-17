Montana State finalizes 2025 football schedule

The Montana State Bobcats have finalized their 2025 football schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

Montana State finalized its schedule with the addition of two non-conference contests. The Bobcats will host the San Diego Toreros of the Pioneer Football League on Sept. 13, followed by the Mercyhurst Lakers of the Northeast Conference on Sept. 20, 2025.

The two holes in Montana State’s 2025 schedule were created when Stephen F. Austin canceled its series with the Bobcats. Additionally, Montana State was slated to host the Drake Bulldogs in 2025, but that game has been rescheduled for the 2027 season.

“I am excited to finalize next year’s football schedule given the challenge of SFA canceling our series,” MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello said. “However, that provided an opportunity to swap the return trip to SFA next year and add another home game at Bobcat Stadium. Our home environment is second to none and giving our fans the opportunity to watch the Bobcats seven times in Bozeman during the regular season is positive ending to a challenging situation.”

Montana State is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Oregon Ducks. The following week on Sept. 6, the Bobcats will open their home slate at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont., against the back-to-back national champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

In Big Sky Conference action in 2025, Montana State will host Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Weber State, and UC Davis and will travel to Northern Arizona, Cal Poly, Northern Colorado, and Montana.

Below is a look at Montana State’s complete 2025 football schedule:

08/30 – at Oregon

09/06 – South Dakota State

09/13 – San Diego

09/20 – Mercyhurst

09/27 – Eastern Washington

10/04 – at Northern Arizona

10/11 – Idaho State

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – at Cal Poly

11/01 – at Northern Colorado

11/08 – Weber State

11/15 – UC Davis

11/22 – at Montana

Football Schedules