Montana State adds Tennessee Tech, St. Thomas to future schedules

The Montana State Bobcats and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles have agreed to a home‑and‑home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, the schools announced Saturday.

Montana State will host the first matchup on September 18, 2027, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont. The return game is set for September 9, 2028, when the Bobcats travel to face Tennessee Tech at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tenn.

Montana State and Tennessee Tech, members of the Big Sky Conference and Southern Conference (SoCon) respectively, have never met on the field. Both are coming off conference championship seasons, with Montana State ultimately capturing the FCS national title with a win over Illinois State.

Tennessee Tech becomes Montana State’s third scheduled non‑conference opponent for 2027. The Bobcats are slated to open that season against North Dakota State in Las Vegas on Friday, September 3, though that matchup could be impacted by NDSU’s transition to the FBS. Montana State is also scheduled to host Drake on a date still to be determined.

In 2028, the Bobcats are set to open at home against St. Thomas on September 2, one week before their road trip to Tennessee Tech.

For Tennessee Tech, Montana State is the second confirmed non‑conference opponent for 2027, joining a previously announced September 9 home game against Morehead State.

