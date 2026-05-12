Montana State adds Harvard, Long Island to future football schedules

The Montana State Bobcats have added the Harvard Crimson and Long Island Sharks to their future football schedules, the school announced Tuesday.

Montana State, a member of the Big Sky Conference, will host Harvard at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont., on September 16, 2028. The Bobcats and Crimson, members of the Ivy League, have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

With the addition of Harvard, Montana State has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2028 season. The Bobcats are slated to open the season at home against St. Thomas on September 2 before traveling to face Tennessee Tech on September 9.

Long Island University (LIU), which competes in the Northeast Conference, will travel to Bozeman to take on the Bobcats on September 8, 2029. The contest will also mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs in football.

According to a copy of the contract obtained from Montana State University, the Bobcats will pay the Sharks a $250,000 guarantee for the game. Additionally, the contract contains a stipulation that if Montana State is competing in an FBS conference when the game is played, the guarantee payment will be raised to $500,000.

LIU is the first scheduled non-league opponent for Montana State in 2029.

Football Schedules