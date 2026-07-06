Montana adds West Florida to 2027 football schedule

The Montana Grizzlies have added the West Florida Argonauts to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the game contract with the University of West Florida was obtained from the University of Montana via a state public records request.

Montana will host West Florida at Washington–Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont., on Saturday, September 18, 2027. The Griz will pay the Argonauts a $300,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the agreement.

Montana is a member of the Big Sky Conference, while West Florida recently joined the United Athletic Conference (UAC) following its transition from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

West Florida becomes the second confirmed non-conference opponent on Montana’s 2027 slate. Two weeks earlier, the Grizzlies are scheduled to host Lehigh in Missoula on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Montana is also the second confirmed non-conference opponent for West Florida in 2027. The Argonauts are slated to visit Southern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 11.

West Florida is scheduled to open the 2026 season on Thursday, August 27 at home against Southern Illinois. Montana begins its 2026 campaign two days later on Saturday, Aug. 29 at home against Southern Utah.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES