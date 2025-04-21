Montana adds Lehigh to 2027 football schedule

The Montana Grizzlies have added the Lehigh Mountain Hawks to their 2027 football schedule, the school announced Monday.

Montana will host Lehigh at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Montana is a member of the Big Sky Conference, while Lehigh competes in the Patriot League, both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Lehigh is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Montana’s slate in 2027. Two weeks after hosting the Mountain Hawks, the Grizzlies are scheduled to host the Utah Tech Trailblazers in Missoula on Sept. 18.

In Big Sky Conference action in 2027, Montana is slated to host Weber State, UC Davis, Northern Arizona, and Montana State and travel to face Cal Poly, Northern Colorado, Portland State, and Eastern Washington.

Montana is the second known non-conference opponent for Lehigh in 2027. The Mountain Hawks are also scheduled to visit Princeton, N.J., on Sept. 18 to battle the Princeton Tigers of the Ivy League.

Last season, Lehigh won the Patriot League championship and advanced to the FCS Playoffs. The Mountain Hawks defeated Richmond on the road in the first round, 20-16, but then fell on the road against Idaho in the second round, 24-13.

