Missouri State adds Lindenwood to 2026 football schedule

The Missouri State Bears have added the Lindenwood Lions to their 2026 football schedule, according to an announcement from the school Thursday.

Missouri State will host Lindenwood on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield. Mo. The game will mark the second gridiron contest between the two schools.

In their first matchup in football, Missouri State defeated Lindenwood 28-14 on Sept. 14, 2024 in Springfield.

Lindenwood is a member of the OVC-Big South Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lions finished the 2024 season 5-7 overall and 4-4 in league action. Through five games this season, Lindenwood is 2-3 with a victory in their lone OVC-Big South matchup.

With the addition of Lindenwood, Missouri State has tentatively completed its 2026 non-conference football schedule. The Lions are slated to open the season on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 5, which will earn them a $1.2 million guarantee.

In other non-conference action in 2026, Missouri State is scheduled to host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sept. 19 and travel to face the SMU Mustangs on Sept. 26.

Missouri State is the second announced non-conference opponent for Lindenwood next season. The Lions are also scheduled to visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sept. 19.

