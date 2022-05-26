Missouri State adds future football series with Lindenwood, Stephen F. Austin

The Missouri State Bears have added home-and-home series with the Lindenwood Lions and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks to their future football schedules, according to a report by the Springfield News-Leader.

The Springfield News-Leader obtained copies of the contracts through a public records request to Missouri State University.

Missouri State will host Lindenwood to begin their home-and-home series at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The Bears will return the game the following season at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Missouri State is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC). Lindenwood is moving up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and will begin play in the Ohio Valley Conference this fall. The two schools have never met on the gridiron.

The Bears were previously scheduled to play a four-game series with the Murray State Racers from 2024 through 2027. As a result of Murray State joining the MVFC in 2023, those games have been canceled, per the report.

Missouri State will also play a home-and-home series with Stephen F. Austin of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). In the first game of the series, Missouri State will travel to play Stephen F. Austin at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. The series will conclude the following season with the Bears hosting the Lumberjacks in Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029.

Football Schedules