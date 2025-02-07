Mississippi Valley State announces 2025 football schedule

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and one neutral-site contest.

Mississippi Valley State opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home against the Southern Jaguars at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Miss. Although both schools are members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), the game will be a non-conference contest and will not count in the SWAC standings.

The Delta Devils will then play consecutive non-conference games on the road, traveling to Stephenville, Texas, to take on the Tarleton State Texans on Sept. 6 and to Hammond, La., to face the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Sept. 13.

MVSU’s fourth and final non-conference contest is against the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders on Oct. 18 at Rice-Totten Stadium, which will serve as their annual Homecoming game. The game with Lincoln was previously unannounced.

Mississippi Valley State opens SWAC play this fall at home on Sept. 27 against Texas Southern. Other SWAC foes visiting Itta Bena include Florida A&M on Oct. 4 and Jackson State on Nov. 8.

MVSU will also serve as the home team for a neutral-site game against Alabama State in the Port City Classic on Nov. 15 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Road SWAC contests for Mississippi Valley State in 2025 include Alabama A&M on Oct. 11, Alcorn State on Oct. 25, Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 1, and Prairie View A&M on Nov. 22.

Below is Mississippi Valley State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Mississippi Valley State Football Schedule

08/30 – Southern

09/06 – at Tarleton State

09/13 – at Southeastern Louisiana

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – Texas Southern*

10/04 – Florida A&M*

10/11 – at Alabama A&M*

10/18 – Lincoln (CA)

10/25 – at Alcorn State*

11/01 – at Bethune-Cookman*

11/08 – Jackson State*

11/15 – Alabama State* (in Mobile, AL)

11/22 – at Prairie View A&M*

* SWAC contest.

Mississippi Valley State finished the 2024 season 1-11 overall and 1-7 in SWAC action. It was the second and final season for the Delta Devils under head coach Kendrick Wade, who went 2-21 at the school.

On January 21, 2025, MVSU named Terrell Buckley as its new football head coach. Buckley, a College Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion, last served as the head coach of the XFL’s Orlando Guardians in 2023.