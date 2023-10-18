Middle Tennessee reschedules future Duke, Austin Peay games, sets Army date

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have rescheduled three future football games and set the date for one non-conference contest, according to their official athletics website.

Middle Tennessee was scheduled to begin a home-and-home football series with the Duke Blue Devils on the road at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Sept. 21, 2024. The date for that contest remains unchanged, but the location has been switched to MTSU’s Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

The second game of the series, which was previously scheduled to be played in Durham, N.C., will now be contested in Murfreesboro. However, the game has been moved from its originally scheduled date of Aug. 30, 2025 and will now be played four seasons later on Sept. 15, 2029.

A second change to Middle Tennessee’s 2025 non-conference football schedule has also been made. The Blue Raiders will now host the Austin Peay Governors on Aug. 30 that season, which is two weeks earlier than the previously scheduled date of Sept. 13.

The Middle Tennessee-Austin Peay contest had to be moved after the Blue Raiders scheduled a home-and-home series with the Nevada Wolf Pack, and their first contest is set for Sept. 13, 2025 in Reno, Nevada.

Middle Tennessee has also set the date for their future home contest against the Army Black Knights. The two schools began a home-and-home series during the 2020 season at West Point, N.Y., which resulted in a 42-0 Army victory.

A date for the second and final game of the series in Murfreesboro was not announced at the time, but has now been set for Sept. 4, 2032, per Middle Tennessee’s website.

Football Schedules