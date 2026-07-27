Middle Tennessee adds UT Martin to 2031 football schedule

Sep 6, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders quarterback Nicholas Vattiato (11) runs the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have added the UT Martin Skyhawks to their 2031 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the game contract was obtained from the University of Tennessee, Martin, via a state public records request.

Middle Tennessee will host UT Martin at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, August 30, 2031. According to the contract, the Blue Raiders will pay the Skyhawks a $350,000 guarantee for the contest.

Middle Tennessee and UT Martin first met in 1963 and have played 27 times. The Blue Raiders have won the last seven meetings dating back to 1994 and currently lead the overall series 19-7-1.

UT Martin, which competes in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) at the FCS level, is entering its 21st season under head coach Jason Simpson, who holds a 129-96 overall record at the school.

With the addition of UT Martin, Middle Tennessee has now scheduled three of its four non-conference opponents for 2031. The Blue Raiders are also set to host Army on Sept. 6 and visit Georgia Southern on Sept. 20.

UT Martin now has two non-conference matchups scheduled for 2031. Following the game against Middle Tennessee, the Skyhawks are scheduled to visit Chattanooga on Sept. 6.

The Skyhawks currently have eight future games scheduled against FBS opponents: at West Virginia and Memphis in 2026, at UCF and Ball State in 2027, at Iowa and Alabama in 2028, at Vanderbilt in 2029, and at Middle Tennessee in 2031.

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