Michigan adds UTEP, Western Michigan to future football schedules

The Michigan Wolverines have added games against the UTEP Miners and the Western Michigan Broncos to their future football schedules, the school announced on Tuesday.

Michigan will host the UTEP Miners at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

“It’s always exciting to play a powerhouse Big Ten team in a great and electric environment,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “I know our recruits and players will be excited to have that opportunity!”

The Western Michigan Broncos will make two trips to Ann Arbor with the first taking place on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Three years later, the Broncos will return to the Big House to take on the Wolverines on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. Each game will be the season-opener for both schools those years.

Michigan and Western Michigan first met on the gridiron in 1917 and have played eight contests overall. In their most recent matchup in 2021, the Wolverines defeated the Broncos 47-14 in Ann Arbor to extend their advantage in the overall series to 8-0.

Michigan also announced on Tuesday that the locations of their future home-and-home football series with the Texas Longhorns have been switched, which was first reported by ESPN in February. The Wolverines will now host the Longhorns at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, and make the return trip to Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2027.

