Miami withdraws from playing in 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

The Miami Hurricanes have withdrawn from playing in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols, the school announced on Sunday.

Miami was slated to face the Washington State Cougars on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

“We are extremely disappointed that our football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl,” Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Strawley said. “But due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting our roster we do not have enough student-athletes to safely compete, and the health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority. This team worked hard all season to earn a bowl invitation and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially our seniors. I also want to thank Interim Head Coach Jess Simpson and our football staff for all of their efforts in preparation for this bowl game.

“We regret the impact this has on the Washington State program and their postseason experience. I want to commend the Sun Bowl Association for their tireless work in helping us navigate this situation over the past several days. We are grateful for their support as an Atlantic Coast Conference bowl partner.”

Although an official announcement from the Sun Bowl has not been made, the 2021 game will most likely be canceled since the game was set to be played in four days.

The Sun Bowl is the fourth bowl game affected by COVID-19 this season following the cancellation of the Military Bowl, Fenway Bowl, and EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl.

