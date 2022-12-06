Miami RedHawks add Delaware State to 2023 football schedule

The Miami RedHawks have added the Delaware State Hornets to their 2023 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract between the two schools was obtained from Miami University via a public records request.

Miami will host Delaware State at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The RedHawks will pay the Hornets a $350,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Miami (Ohio) and Delaware State have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

The addition of Delaware State to the 2023 schedule follows the rescheduling of Miami’s home game against the James Madison Dukes that season. That game will now be played on Sept. 16, 2028.

Miami is currently scheduled to open the 2023 season with three consecutive road contests. The RedHawks will visit the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 2, the UMass Minutemen on Sept. 9, and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sept. 16.

Home games against Holy Cross in 2026 and Norfolk State in 2028 are currently the only other future contests scheduled for Miami against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Miami (Ohio) is the fourth scheduled non-conference opponent for Delaware State for the 2023 season. The Hornets, who compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), are also scheduled to visit the Army Black Knights on Sept. 9, the Richmond Spiders on Sept. 16, and UAlbany on a date to be determined.

Football Schedules