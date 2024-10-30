Miami (FL) to open 2025 season vs. Notre Dame, adds Bethune-Cookman

The Miami Hurricanes will open the 2025 season at home against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and have also added a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald has reported.

Miami will host Notre Dame at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on a date to be determined over Labor Day weekend, which means the game could played be Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Labor Day Monday (August 28-September 1).

The Miami-Notre Dame game is part of the ACC’s agreement for its member schools to play Notre Dame each season. Miami and Notre Dame are also slated to meet in 2026, 2028, 2031, and 2037 in South Bend, Ind., and in 2032 and 2034 in Miami.

Miami has also added a home game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the FCS. The game will be played on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami and Bethune-Cookman last met on the gridiron in 2023. The Hurricanes defeated the Wildcats in that contest, 48-7, and lead the overall series 7-0.

In other non-conference action next season, Miami will host the USF Bulls on Sept. 13 and the Florida Gators on Sept. 20.

In ACC action in 2025, Miami will host Louisville, NC State, Stanford, and Syracuse and will travel to Florida State, Pitt, SMU, and Virginia Tech.

The 2025 season will mark the first time that Miami has played eight regular-season home games since 1971.

Football Schedules