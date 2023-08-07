Miami (FL), Notre Dame reschedule 2024 football game for 2026 season

The Miami Hurricanes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have rescheduled their football game in 2024 for the 2026 season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald has reported.

Miami was previously scheduled to travel to take on Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., during the 2024 season. Per the report, the Hurricanes will now make that trip two seasons later on a date to be determined in the fall of 2026.

The game was likely rescheduled as a result of a move made earlier this year by the USF Bulls. Miami was previously scheduled to visit USF in 2027, but the Bulls announced in February that the game was rescheduled for Sept. 21, 2024.

That move gave Miami five non-conference games in 2024, one over the limit. The Hurricanes are slated to open the season on the road against the Florida Gators on Aug. 31 before hosting back-to-back home games against the Florida A&M Rattlers on Sept. 7 and the Ball State Cardinals on Sept. 14. The rescheduled game at USF on Sept. 21 is now Miami’s fourth and final non-conference game of the season.

Notre Dame is now down to 11 opponents on their 2024 football schedule, which means they will need to locate a replacement contest. The Fighting Irish are slated to open the season at the Texas A&M Aggies on Aug. 31. Other opponents for Notre Dame in 2024 include NIU, Miami (Ohio), Louisville, Stanford, Florida State, and Virginia at home and Purdue, Georgia Tech, Navy (in East Rutherford, NJ), and USC on the road.

Miami and Notre Dame are next scheduled to play at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., during the 2025 season. Other future games are tentatively scheduled for South Bend in 2028, 2031, and 2037 and in Miami Gardens in 2032 and 2034.

