Merrimack announces 2026 football schedule

The Merrimack Warriors have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features two games against FBS opponents and 12 contests overall.

The 2026 season will be the third for Merrimack as an Independent in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) following its departure from the Northeast Conference (NEC).

“I cannot wait to kick off the 2026 football schedule,” Merrimack athletic director Joe Foley said. “Our home games will bring all northeast regional rivals to pack the house at Duane Stadium. The energy and pageantry of tailgating and college football will be strong on campus at Merrimack this fall. In addition, I look forward to bringing the Merrimack brand on the road to new markets as we play games in Texas, North Carolina, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire and New Jersey. I know our young men are working hard and ready for an exciting 2026 football season!”

The Warriors open the campaign on Friday, August 28 at home against Rhode Island, marking their first season opener at Duane Stadium in North Andover since 2022.

Merrimack then begins a three‑game road swing, traveling to FBS Delaware on September 3, Maine on September 12, and Tarleton State on September 19 in the program’s first‑ever trip to Stephenville. The Warriors return home on September 26 to host New Haven before heading back on the road October 3 for a matchup at Yale.

Merrimack’s slate continues on October 17 with a road trip to Dartmouth, followed by consecutive home games on October 24 against New Hampshire and October 31 against Wagner. The Warriors then face their second FBS opponent of the year on November 7 when they travel to Wake Forest.

Merrimack closes the regular season with a visit to Monmouth on November 14 , followed by a home tilt on November 21 against Sacred Heart.

Below is Merrimack’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Merrimack Football Schedule

08/28 – Rhode Island

09/03 – at Delaware

09/12 – at Maine

09/19 – at Tarleton State

09/26 – New Haven

10/03 – at Yale

10/17 – at Dartmouth

10/24 – New Hampshire

10/31 – Wagner

11/07 – at Wake Forest

11/14 – at Monmouth

11/21 – Sacred Heart

Merrimack finished the 2025 season 4-8 overall. It was the second season under the guidance of head coach Mike Gennetti, who now holds a 9-14 record at the school.