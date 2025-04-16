Merrimack announces 2025 football schedule

The Merrimack Warriors have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features two games against FBS opponents and 11 contests overall.

The 2025 season will be the second for Merrimack as an Independent in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) following its departure from the Northeast Conference (NEC).

Merrimack opens the 2025 season with a road contest against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, Aug. 30. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 6, the Warriors open their home slate at Duane Stadium in North Andover, Mass., against the Saint Anselm Hawks of Division II, which was previously unannounced.

Another road contest follows as the Warriors will visit the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday, Sept. 13 before returning to Duane Stadium to host the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Sept. 20.

Next, Merrimack returns to the road to visit the Stony Brook Seawolves on Sept. 27 and then travels back to North Andover to host consecutive games against the Robert Morris Colonials on Oct. 4 and Maine Black Bears on Oct. 11.

Three of Merrimack’s final four games of the season are on the road, although two open dates fall within that span. The Warriors are set to visit the Harvard Crimson on Oct. 18 before an open date on Oct. 25, followed by a road trip to face the Colgate Raiders on Nov. 1.

After a second open date, Merrimack visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Nov. 15 before concluding the regular-season at home against the Fordham Rams on Nov. 22.

Below is Merrimack’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Merrimack Football Schedule

08/30 – at Kent State

09/06 – Saint Anselm

09/13 – at Kennesaw State

09/20 – Central Connecticut

09/27 – at Stony Brook

10/04 – Robert Morris

10/11 – Maine

10/18 – at Harvard

10/25 – OFF

11/01 – at Colgate

11/08 – OFF

11/15 – at Sacred Heart

11/22 – Fordham

Merrimack finished the 2024 season 5-6 overall. It was the first season under the guidance of head coach Mike Gennetti, who previously served as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at the school from 2013 through 2023.