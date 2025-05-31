Mercyhurst Lakers announce 2025 football schedule

The Mercyhurst Lakers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home contests among 12 total games.

Mercyhurst moved up from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) last fall and played its first season in the Northeast Conference (NEC). Following a four-year reclassification period, Mercyhurst will attain its full membership status in 2028-29 and will be eligible for the FCS Playoffs at that time.

Mercyhurst opens the 2025 season on the road on Thursday, Aug. 28 against the Youngstown State Penguins. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 6, Mercyhurst opens its home slate at Saxon Stadium in Erie, Pa., against the New Haven Chargers, who officially join the NEC this summer.

The Lakers will then travel for three consecutive road contests against the Sacramento State Hornets on Sept. 13, Montana State Bobcats on Sept. 20, and South Dakota Jackrabbits on Sept. 27.

Mercyhurst opens NEC action at home on Oct. 4 against the LIU Sharks, which will be Homecoming weekend in Erie. Other league opponents slated to visit Saxon Stadium this fall include Duquesne on Oct. 18, Stonehill on Oct. 25, and Robert Morris on Nov. 15.

The Lakers will travel to face NEC foes Wagner on Oct. 11, Saint Francis U. on Nov. 8, and Central Connecticut on Nov. 22.

Below is Mercyhurst’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Mercyhurst Football Schedule

08/28 – at Youngstown State

09/06 – New Haven

09/13 – at Sacramento State

09/20 – at Montana State

09/27 – at South Dakota State

10/04 – LIU*

10/11 – at Wagner*

10/18 – Duquesne*

10/25 – Stonehill*

11/01 – OFF

11/08 – at Saint Francis U.*

11/15 – Robert Morris*

11/22 – at Central Connecticut*

* NEC contest.

Mercyhurst finished the 2024 season 4-7 overall. The Lakers are entering their fourth season under head coach Ryan Riemedio, who has an 8-24 overall record at the school.