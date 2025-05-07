Mercer sets kickoff times for five home football games in 2025

The Mercer Bears have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2025, which includes five contests at Five Star Stadium in Macon, Ga.

Mercer kicks off its home football schedule on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Presbyterian Blue Hose of the Pioneer Football League. The game will kickoff at 6:00pm ET.

Two weeks later on Saturday, Sept. 13, Mercer welcomes the Wofford Terriers to Five Star Stadium, which will lift the lid on Southern Conference (SoCon) action for both teams. That game will also kickoff at 6:00pm ET.

The next home game for Mercer is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4, which features the Samford Bulldogs of the SoCon and it will kickoff at 4:00pm ET.

The two remaining home contests for Mercer in 2025, both SoCon tilts, will kickoff at 3:00pm ET. Those games feature the VMI Keydets on Saturday, Oct. 25 and the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday, Nov. 15.

All five of Mercer’s home games this season will be streamed live via ESPN+.

Mercer is slated to begin the 2025 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 against the UC Davis Aggies in the FCS Kickoff at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. A kickoff time for the game has not yet been announced, but it will air on an ESPN linear network.

2025 Mercer Home Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 30

vs. Presbyterian – 6:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 13

vs. Wofford – 6:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 4

vs. Samford – 4:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 25

vs. VMI – 3:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 15

vs. Chattanooga – 3:00pm

