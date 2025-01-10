Mercer announces 2025 football schedule

The Mercer Bears have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

Mercer will open the 2025 season in the FCS Kickoff, which we reported last month. The Bears will face the UC Davis Aggies in that matchup in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. The contest will be televised on one of the ESPN networks and Mercer will be designated the home team.

The following week on Aug. 30, Mercer opens its home slate at Five Star Stadium in Macon, Ga., against the Presbyterian Blue Hose, which was previously unannounced. Remaining non-conference opponents for Mercer include the Princeton Tigers on Oct. 11 and the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 22, both on the road.

Mercer will kickoff Southern Conference (SoCon) action in 2025 at home against Wofford on Sept. 13. Other home conference opponents include Samford on Oct. 4, VMI on Oct. 25, and Chattanooga on Nov. 15 (Homecoming).

Road SoCon opponents for Mercer next season include The Citadel on Sept. 20, ETSU on Sept. 27, Furman on Nov. 1, and Western Carolina on Nov. 8.

Below is Mercer’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Mercer Football Schedule

08/23 – UC Davis (in Montgomery, AL)

08/30 – Presbyterian

09/06 – OFF

09/13 – Wofford*

09/20 – at The Citadel*

09/27 – at ETSU*

10/04 – Samford*

10/11 – at Princeton

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – VMI*

11/01 – at Furman*

11/08 – at Western Carolina*

11/15 – Chattanooga*

11/22 – at Auburn

* SoCon contest.

In its first season under head coach Mike Jacobs, Mercer won the SoCon championship outright for its first title in 92 years. The Bears advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs, but lost on the road to eventual champion North Dakota State, 31-7.