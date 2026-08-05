MEAC announces 2026 ESPN football TV schedule

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has unveiled its 2026 ESPN football television schedule, featuring 23 regular-season matchups across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+.

Two MEAC regular-season games will air on ESPNU, with one each slated for ESPN and ESPN2. Both the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and the Cricket Celebration Bowl will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

The season opens on Saturday, August 29, when South Carolina State hosts Savannah State at 6:00pm ET on ESPN+. Next, Howard meets Alabama A&M in the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm ET, with ABC carrying the game live.

One matchup has been shifted to a weeknight for national exposure on ESPN2: Delaware State will host North Carolina Central on Friday, October 23 at 5:00pm ET.

The MEAC will also feature two “Game of the Week” wildcard selections—one on Saturday, November 14 and another on Saturday, November 21. Matchups, kickoff times, and network assignments will be announced no later than 12 days prior to each game.

All remaining MEAC-controlled regular-season contests will stream on ESPN+.

The 2026 MEAC television slate concludes with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 12. The annual championship matchup between the MEAC and SWAC champions kicks off at noon ET from Atlanta and will air live on ABC.

Below is the complete MEAC football TV schedule for the 2026 season:

2026 MEAC Football TV Schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Savannah State at SC State – 6pm, ESPN+

Alabama A&M vs. Howard (Atlanta)- 7:30pm, ABC

Sunday, Sep. 6

SC State vs. Florida A&M (Miami) – 3pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sep. 12

North Carolina A&T at NC Central – 6pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 10

Robert Morris at Morgan State – 12pm, ESPN+

William & Mary at NC Central – 1pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 17

Morehouse at Howard – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Friday, Oct. 23

NC Central at Delaware State – 5pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 24

Norfolk State at SC State – 1:30pm, ESPN+

Howard at Morgan State – 3pm, ESPN+

Thursday, Oct. 29

SC State at Morgan State – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Oct. 31

Howard at NC Central – 2pm, ESPN+

Delaware State at Norfolk State – 2pm, ESPN+

Thursday, Nov. 5

SC State at Howard – 5pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 7

NC Central at Norfolk State – 12pm, ESPN+

Morgan State at Delaware State – 1pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 14 (Wildcard)

Norfolk State at Morgan State – 12pm, ESPN Networks

Delaware State at Howard – 1pm, ESPN Networks

NC Central at SC State – 1:30pm, ESPN Networks

Saturday, Nov. 21 (Wildcard)

Howard at Norfolk State – 12pm, ESPN Networks

Delaware State at SC State – 1:30pm, ESPN Networks

Morgan State at NC Central – 2pm, ESPN Networks

Saturday, Dec. 12

Cricket Celebration Bowl – 12pm, ABC

MEAC Football Schedule